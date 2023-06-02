BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.61 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 119.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 526,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 286,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

