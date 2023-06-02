Creative Planning Purchases 6,462 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,019 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of EXPE opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

