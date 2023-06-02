Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Ameren worth $131,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,321,000 after acquiring an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,958,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ameren by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,985,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,008,000 after acquiring an additional 184,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.66.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

