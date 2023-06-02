Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

