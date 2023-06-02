Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $290,989.88 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $290,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16.

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,781,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

