Zacks Research Weighs in on Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

KEYS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

KEYS stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.