Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.31

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.31 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 128321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

