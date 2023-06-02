Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.31. 7,082,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,564,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after buying an additional 7,035,344 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

