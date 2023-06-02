JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 639,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.67% of CenterPoint Energy worth $315,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 333,476 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

