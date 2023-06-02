Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 2,749 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

