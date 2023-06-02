JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 244,690 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.99% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $360,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

