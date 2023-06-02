JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.36% of Edison International worth $330,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Edison International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

