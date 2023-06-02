JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $267.31 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of Arch Capital Group worth $267,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

