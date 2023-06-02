Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.