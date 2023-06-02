ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4672 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
ASE Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.
ASE Technology Stock Performance
ASX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Several equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
