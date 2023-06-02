ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4672 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ASE Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

ASX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 96,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

