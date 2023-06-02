Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 11,457 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,108 shares in the company, valued at $34,824,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $789,987.18.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64.

FLYW stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

