2,506 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

PFG stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.