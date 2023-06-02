Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.26 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,870,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,870,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

