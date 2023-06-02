PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GHY opened at $10.94 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

