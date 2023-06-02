PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of GHY opened at $10.94 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.
In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
