Zacks Research Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

ROST stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,236,004. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

