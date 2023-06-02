Nabors Industries Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $16.95 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $16.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.56. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

NYSE:NBR opened at $87.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

