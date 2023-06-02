Wedbush Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 325.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. Chewy has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

