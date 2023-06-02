TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$29.50. The company traded as low as C$25.94 and last traded at C$25.98, with a volume of 863470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.19.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on T. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.16%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.