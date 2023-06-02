765 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,894. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $272.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.33 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

