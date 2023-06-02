Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.