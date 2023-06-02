Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.