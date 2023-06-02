Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Trading Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

