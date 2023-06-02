M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after buying an additional 132,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,572,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,822,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.48, for a total value of $2,071,255.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,523,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,409,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,760 shares of company stock worth $10,887,675. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

