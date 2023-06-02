American International Group Inc. Has $6.25 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

NYSE FLS opened at $33.08 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

