DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $107.28 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

