American International Group Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $3,332,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wendy’s Stock Up 2.8 %

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.