Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

