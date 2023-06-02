Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

