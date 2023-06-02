Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,725 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

