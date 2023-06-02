Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,907 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

