Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,161 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.