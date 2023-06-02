Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NiSource were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after acquiring an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,315,000 after acquiring an additional 590,623 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

