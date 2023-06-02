Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,065 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,313 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.