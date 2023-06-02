Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

