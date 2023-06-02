Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,756 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

