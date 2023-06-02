Bank of America Corp DE Sells 765,627 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 765,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.84% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $169,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $201.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.