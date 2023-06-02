Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

