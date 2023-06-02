BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 26,379.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ventas by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.