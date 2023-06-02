Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 230.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,865 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,018 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

