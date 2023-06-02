Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

ECL stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

