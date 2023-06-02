3,086 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

