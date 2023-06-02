Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $129,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

