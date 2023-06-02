ING Groep NV Acquires New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,710,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.82.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $374.23 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

