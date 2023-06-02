BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,046 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE INVH opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

