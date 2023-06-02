Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.82.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

