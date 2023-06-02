Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE HP opened at $31.73 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

